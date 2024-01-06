"Next Kurt Angle" defeats former Hurt Business star before SmackDown goes on-air

There has been a lot of talk about the so-called next Kurt Angle, but unfortunately, it hasn't been exceptionally positive. The superstar with this label successfully defeated ex-Hurt Business star Cedric Alexander in a pre-SmackDown dark match.

The star in question, of course, is none other than Gable Steveson. Although he has been signed with WWE for quite a while now, he has yet to debut on the main roster and make a significant impact in NXT. There were reports that his progress wasn't going well enough, and he even received criticism in NXT. When he faced Baron Corbin in his in-ring debut, the otherwise-hated Corbin received the cheers while Gable Steveson was booed.

The Kurt Angle comparisons certainly don't help. The latter was a wrestling protege who had one of the best debut years in WWE history and improved faster than anybody else before him with his level of experience.

Anyway, Steveson defeated Cedric Alexander before SmackDown went on the air.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when he debuts on the main roster. One of the main reasons fans have turned on him the way they have is because of the legal issues he has faced without any repercussions.

Expand Tweet

As you also know, Gable Steveson is the first Olympic Gold Medalist since Kurt Angle to sign with WWE.

What do you think of the future of Gable Steveson? Let us know in the comments section below!