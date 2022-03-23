''Next thing I know I’m just flying through the air''- Top name on Brock Lesnar unexpectedly rag-dolling him despite him weighing 225lb

Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the strongest men in WWE. One of his biggest feats of strength took place at the Elimination Chamber this year when he flung Austin Theory of a pod using an F-5. Theory said that he himself was amazed at the strength of The Beast Incarnate.

Austin Theory was one of the six participants in the 2022 Elimination Chamber match. He was the last participant left in the ring with Lesnar, who would go on to win the match. The Beast's F-5 to Theory from the top of a pod has become an iconic image from the show.

Speaking to Talksport about the spot, Theory said that Lesnar is the strongest person he has faced inside the ring. Vince McMahon's protege said that he was amazed by the ease with which the WWE Champion rag-dolled him in the match before he could react:

“Lesnar is definitely the strongest person I’ve met in the ring. I’m a 225lb guy and I was flat on my stomach and next thing I know I’m just flying through the air. I’m like ‘did you want any help!?! Never mind!’'

Austin Theory comments on Brock Lesnar's personality

The 24-year-old also spoke about what he thinks of Brock Lesnar's personality. Theory revealed that Lesnar does not sugarcoat his words, which he believes is a great quality to have.

“He’s very good at his job so he’ll let you know if he wants something to happen and if not just shut up and listen. He doesn’t sugarcoat it. You want to be good? Then be good. And I like that mindset, that’s how you get places,'' said Austin Theory

Theory faced Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the Madison Square Garden show earlier this month. He stated that it was a great honor for him to face a 10-time world champion like The Beast Incarnate at MSG.

