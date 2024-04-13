"Next time we go to the hospital"- LA Knight receives a warning from top WWE Superstar following SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles recently sent out a warning to LA Knight after his latest bout on the blue brand.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, two Triple Threat matches were held with the winners facing each other next week for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. LA Knight and AJ Styles emerged victorious in their respective bouts. Given the history between the two stars, the show ended with an intense confrontation between them.

Following tonight's episode, Styles sent out a warning to his arch-rival as he mentioned how he is going to beat up the latter and send him to the hospital.

"You know it's like I said. This isn't personal, it's necessary. I don't want the WWE holding me responsible for what I'm gonna do to LA Knight next week. I said, I was gonna hurt him before and I gurantee you, he had a limp the next day. Next time we go to the hospital," said Styles.

Check out the clip of Styles below:

WWE Superstar AJ Styles spoke about his rivalry with LA Knight and discussed his future in the company

AJ Styles recently opened up about his rivalry with LA Knight and his plans in the company.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling with Bill Apter, Styles spoke about the time Knight invaded his place as a part of a storyline and stated that the latter would have to pay for that.

"He did. He's gonna pay for that. If you wanna come all the way to my house to make it personal, that is the worst thing you possibly could have done," said Styles. [1:13 – 1:21]

While discussing his future in the company, Styles stated that he wished to win a championship but nothing was sure.

It remains to be seen who will emerge as the number one contender for Cody Rhodes's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

