"Next time wait for me" - Rhea Ripley sends a message to Austin Theory after WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a message to WWE star Austin Theory. Ripley and Theory were featured in the main card of the Elimination Chamber: Premium Live Event last weekend in Perth, Australia.

Ripley headlined the show against Nia Jax, whom she beat to retain the Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, Theory was involved in the Grayson Waller Effect, where both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins attacked him.

During his time in Australia, Theory tried the famous Australian food spread, Vegemite, for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, WWE Australia's official handle posted a video of Theory trying Vegemite, which he wasn't the biggest fan of. Reacting to the same, Ripley suggested that the next time, she will teach the former United States Champion how to try it properly.

"@wweaustralia setting @vegemite up to fail... @austin_theory next time wait for me fam, I'll show you "the way"!" wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram comment:

Rhea Ripley opened up about overcoming her doubters

In the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley opened up about overcoming her doubters. She discussed how people often laughed at her in school for making wrestling-based projects.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Eradicator said:

"To be honest, I've blocked a bunch of people. Those people that doubted me through the whole thing. School teachers that laughed in my face when I wanted to do projects on WWE, and wrestling in general."

Ripley added:

"Even just having the plan that I did to try and dedicate my craft and make it to WWE, I had people all the time like, 'You should find a real job, and study, you should do something else, you're never gonna make it, it's never gonna happen, it's a silly dream, you have to be more realistic about your life,' and the one thing I have to say about that is, where are you guys?"

Ripley will face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40 and defend the Women's World Championship against The Man.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's message to Austin Theory? Sound off in the comments section below.