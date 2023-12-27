NFL legend and former teammate from 2006 reveals if he's still in touch with Roman Reigns

Before he became one of the biggest WWE Superstars ever, Roman Reigns was a football player who played alongside an NFL legend for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

During a recent interview, Calvin Johnson opened up about Reigns' WWE success and whether they are still in contract.

Known as "The Megatron," Calvin Johnson is widely considered among the most prolific wide receivers in the sport's history. Johnson was Roman Reigns' teammate at Georgia Tech and recalled how Joe Anoa'i was a man of few words but always walked around like a true "badass."

Johnson spoke to TMZ Sports and revealed how Reigns was as a person when they played football together in College:

"Man, I remember when I first got into Georgia Tech, man, and Joe Anoa'i, I always had an awe for Joe just because he was always like a badass. I didn't know his lineage at the time. I just knew he was a badass. He didn't say much, but when he did something, you listened." [From 00:14 to 00:32]

Check out the entire interview below:

Johnson learned about Roman Reigns' lineage later and could see the Samoan star walk in his cousin, The Rock's footsteps, entering the world of acting after pro wrestling.

The Detroit Lions legend hoped that Roman could take on "something great after" wrestling and also admitted that he last spoke to the WWE star a year ago.

Calvin Johnson promised to attend the WWE show and catch up with Roman whenever the company comes over to Atlanta or Detroit, and if the card has The Tribal Chief's name on it:

"After wrestling, I hope he's able to take on something great. I'm sure he will. Like you said, he has great lineage, you know, but it was great to see him. I forgot when I saw him, maybe about a year ago, but I try to keep in touch. I'm going to try to get to a show next time he is in Atlanta or Detroit, but he's a great dude, man; happy for him." [From 01:28 to 01:47]

"He was an awesome player:" Calvin Johnson on Roman Reigns' football skills

Roman Reigns played as a Defensive tackle at Georgia Tech and was, at one point, considered a highly-rated talent who could have broken into a top NFL team.

Calvin Johnson stated that Reigns was always a great player who always performed exceptionally well during their college days. The legendary WR even captained the Georgia Tech team and saw many of his former teammates enter the NFL, which Roman, too, could have done had he not been diagnosed with leukemia.

Johnson wasn't surprised by Roman Reigns' success in professional wrestling, as he considered the Anoaʻi family member a phenomenally gifted athlete:

"He was an awesome player, man. Obviously, I've seen mates in the NFL, but he had a bout with cancer, but you know, it's a blessing in disguise, I would say because he was able to take on something other things, man, and our man is killing it out here in WWE. He is a hell of an athlete, so it doesn't surprise me that he would whoop anybody's ass that would come up to him (laughs)." [From 00:54 to 01:13]

