Nia Jax 'almost slapped' by former WWE star related to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline!

Three-time champion Nia Jax was seen almost getting slapped in a new Instagram post while taunting former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi), who is the wife of former Bloodline member Jimmy Uso.

Nia Jax was released by WWE on November 4, 2021, although she made a return in the Women's Royal Rumble this year, she hasn't been seen since on television. On the other hand, Trinity walked out of the company alongside Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) because of some creative disagreements, she is now signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

Recently Nia took to Instagram to post a video in which she can be seen taunting Trinity while she is training alongside Tamina, and the former can be seen 'almost slapping' Jax.

However, it was just funny banter between the three friends as Nia herself wrote that they were having too much fun training together at the D-Von Dudley Academy.

"Sisser trying to be the mediator between us . Having too much fun [D-Von Dudley Academy]," Nia wrote.

You can check out the video below:

Nia Jax, Trinity Fatu, and Tamina are all related to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Nia, Trinity, and Tamina are all related to Roman Reigns or The Bloodline in some way, shape, or form. Nia Jax and Roman Reigns are distant blood relatives, and both are cousins of The Rock, while Tamina is related to The Bloodline because her father, Jimmy Snuka, married into the Anoa'i wrestling family, and Trinity is related to the faction because she is married to Jimmy Uso who is also a cousin of Reigns.

Currently, The Bloodline has been disrupted as Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are in a heated feud after the latter alongside Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso. Fans are waiting to see what will unfold in this masterpiece of a story told by WWE.

