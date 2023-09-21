Nia Jax asks bold question following WWE RAW attacks

Nia Jax asked her followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, a very interesting question. Jax has made a statement on WWE RAW for two straight weeks, attacking six superstars in total.

The Irresistible Force officially returned to WWE two weeks ago, attacking Raquel Rodriguez during her title match with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. She also attacked The Eradicator following her successful defense, injuring her ribs in the process with a Banzai Drop.

Jax then attacked four superstars this past Monday on RAW during the tag team match between Chelsea Green & Pipper Niven and Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler. She laid out all four women, hitting another Banzai Drop on Baszler, who was her former tag team partner.

In a recent post on her X account, Jax asked who wants to get slapped next. It should be noted that she playfully slapped both Ripley and Baszler after hitting the Banzai Drop.

After her attack, Nia Jax told everyone that it was open season and no one was safe from her. She also put the whole women's locker room on notice, which means she's already looking for her next victims.

What did Nia Jax say after WWE RAW?

Nia Jax was the guest on this week's episode of RAW Talk. Backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond was tasked to speak to Jax, who seemed uninterested in being on the show. Redmond asked her if she was coming after everyone in the RAW women's division.

This was Jax's answer:

"You have trouble speaking to me? I don't know who you think you are. But let's just say, my actions speak louder than my words."

It's still unclear what WWE is planning for Jax. She has been booked strongly in the first two weeks after her return. It might be only a matter of time before she gets her first match since coming back.

Who would you to see Nia Jax face in her first match back on WWE RAW? Share your answers in the comments section below.

