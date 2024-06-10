  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Nia Jax blames WWE referee following former champion's loss at NXT Battleground

Nia Jax blames WWE referee following former champion's loss at NXT Battleground

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jun 10, 2024 02:34 GMT
Nia Jax is the 2024 Queen of the Ring winner (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Nia Jax is the 2024 Queen of the Ring winner (Image Credits: WWE.com)

At NXT Battleground, Lola Vice was victorious over Shayna Baszler in an Underground Match. The outcome of the contest didn't sit well with Nia Jax, who blamed the referee for Baszler's loss.

The Queen of Spades and Vice began their feud several weeks ago when the latter betrayed the former NXT Women's Champion. During their alliance, the duo feuded with Natalya and Karmen Petrovic but was unable to defeat the babyface duo.

Taking to Twitter/X, Nia Jax blamed the referee after the TKO finish, leading to Vice's victory. Jax's tweet suggested that the referee called an early stoppage, as she claimed Baszler was still in the match.

also-read-trending Trending
"It was the refs fault Shayna wasn’t done at all," wrote Nia.

New Champs in WWE! More RIGHT HERE

Check out Jax's tweet below:

Baszler is a former two-time NXT Women's Champion. During her time as champion, she was regarded as one of the most dominant superstars in the company.

After moving up to the main roster, Baszler won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice with Nia Jax. Overall, she is a three-time tag team champion with the third reign being with Ronda Rousey.

At Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Shayna Baszler could become a four-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She will team up with Zoey Stark to challenge for the titles in a Triple Threat match.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी