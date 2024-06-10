Nia Jax blames WWE referee following former champion's loss at NXT Battleground

At NXT Battleground, Lola Vice was victorious over Shayna Baszler in an Underground Match. The outcome of the contest didn't sit well with Nia Jax, who blamed the referee for Baszler's loss.

The Queen of Spades and Vice began their feud several weeks ago when the latter betrayed the former NXT Women's Champion. During their alliance, the duo feuded with Natalya and Karmen Petrovic but was unable to defeat the babyface duo.

Taking to Twitter/X, Nia Jax blamed the referee after the TKO finish, leading to Vice's victory. Jax's tweet suggested that the referee called an early stoppage, as she claimed Baszler was still in the match.

"It was the refs fault Shayna wasn’t done at all," wrote Nia.

Baszler is a former two-time NXT Women's Champion. During her time as champion, she was regarded as one of the most dominant superstars in the company.

After moving up to the main roster, Baszler won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice with Nia Jax. Overall, she is a three-time tag team champion with the third reign being with Ronda Rousey.

At Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Shayna Baszler could become a four-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She will team up with Zoey Stark to challenge for the titles in a Triple Threat match.

