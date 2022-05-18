Nia Jax, Braun Strowman, and several other ex-WWE stars set to compete at upcoming wrestling event

Former WWE Superstars Nia Jax, Braun Strowman, and Lana are among the names advertised for Wrestling Entertainment Series' debut show.

The newly-formed promotion was founded by Legion of Pain, formerly known as The Authors of Pain. The event is scheduled to take place at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, on Saturday, June 4. Former UFC fighter Alistair Overeem will take on Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) in a world title match.

The winner will be crowned the Wrestling Entertainment Series' inaugural World Champion. Other names announced for the event include Karrion Kross, Fandango, Kalisto, and Chelsea Green.

You can check out the full card below:

Lina Fanene, CJ Perry, and Dean Muhtadi to make in-ring return at the show after leaving WWE

Adam Scherr and EC3 created their own pro wrestling company called Control Your Narrative. However, several released WWE stars haven't competed in the ring since they departed the company.

Fanene's last match was on the September 20 episode of RAW, where Shayna Baszler defeated her. CJ last wrestled on the May 31, 2021, episode of RAW in a tag team match. On June 15, 2020, Muhtadi (FKA Mojo Rawley) had his last match against Chad Gable, albeit in a losing effort.

They were all let go due to budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the last two years. Fans are waiting to see how the stars fare in the upcoming event.

Edited by Angana Roy