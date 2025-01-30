Nia Jax breaks character to praise popular WWE star

Nia Jax had a remarkable 2024 in WWE after moving to Friday Night SmackDown. Recently, The Irresistible Force broke character to commend R-Truth.

In 2019, Nia Jax blindsided R-Truth during the Men's Royal Rumble match before taking his spot. Unfortunately for her, she was eliminated, but Truth also paid the price. The veteran was unable to participate in the bout after initially securing the 30th spot.

In an interview on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, the former WWE Women's Champion broke character to praise Truth's skills as an entertainer. She spoke highly of the veteran, saying that he could make the best out of any situation.

"I feel bad that I didn't say [R] Truth, because Truth is another one backstage like that guy who makes the best out of anything. He's always got such a great attitude. He's the funniest person you'll ever meet. For the fact that he's 50 years old, and he looks like he's 25 and can still wrestle that way, like who are you? Where did you come from? I agree with you. He's incredible. I love R-Truth," Jax said. (From 50:00 to 50:40)

Nia Jax will likely move to WWE RAW

Last year, Nia Jax joined WWE SmackDown and won the Queen of the Ring Tournament in May. Later, she aligned with Tiffany Stratton and captured the WWE Women's Championship from Bayley.

Unfortunately for The Irresistible Force, The Buff Barbie betrayed her by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract to capture the Women's Championship. Lately, Nia Jax has been appearing on Monday Night RAW. She has teased joining the red brand as part of the ongoing transfer window.

Jax challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event and lost. However, she will aim to secure another world title shot by winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the No-Contest Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

