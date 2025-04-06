Nia Jax breaks silence on injury status following recent WWE absence 

Nia Jax has been missing from WWE TV since her loss to Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber back in March. The former WWE Women's Champion was reportedly "not cleared," which was the reason given for her recent absence.

A fan recently asked Nia Jax on X (formerly Twitter) if she was injured and if that was the reason for her recent absence, to which she made it clear that it wasn't. Much like Omos and several other stars, Jax could have been kept off TV because the company has no creative plans at present.

Jax could miss WrestleMania this year if she isn't featured on TV in the coming weeks, which would be a massive blow for her since she started the year as the WWE Women's Champion. Since losing her title to Tiffany Stratton, the former champion has been written off TV as Charlotte Flair chose Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent following Royal Rumble.

Will Nia Jax be part of WrestleMania 41?

Nia Jax isn't part of any storylines at present, but like many other stars, she will be in Las Vegas for the show. Whether that's to be part of meet and greets or to run interference for Naomi in her match against Jade Cargill still remains to be seen.

Naomi and Nia are family, and she has been firing shots at her since she turned heel, even though Jax herself remains a heel in the SmackDown women's division. It could be a deflection since fans wouldn't believe the two women are on the same page if they were at odds on social media.

That being said, Jade Cargill already has Michin and B-Fab in her corner and on her side, while Naomi is alone. Someone like Jax could step in to help The Glow if she is already in Vegas and able to interfere.

