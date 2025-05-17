Nia Jax busted open badly; real-life Bloodline member laughs at her after WWE SmackDown

Nia Jax won't be happy at all with a fellow WWE Superstar's reaction to the events of tonight's episode of SmackDown. Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, couldn't stop laughing over Jax getting busted open during the main event of the blue brand tonight.

The main event of WWE SmackDown saw Tiffany Stratton defending her WWE Women's Title against Jax. During the final moments of the contest, Stratton hit a dropkick on Jax who was holding a chair close to her face, and the latter got busted open pretty badly.

Shortly after, Naomi took to X to react to Nia Jax's unfortunate situation and said the following:

".@LinaFanene I thought Samoans had hard heads? Yo head busted open like a can of biscuits, hahahahhahahahaaaaaaaa ⚠️ #SmackDown."

Naomi and Jade Cargill both interfered in the main event of WWE SmackDown tonight. In fact, Naomi was the one who brought out a steel chair. Cargill came out as well and tried to stop her, and the duo fought in the crowd.

As for Jax, she came quite close to winning the WWE Women's Title once again. Fans are aware that Tiffany was the one who took the title from Jax when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on her.

