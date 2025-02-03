Nia Jax claims fellow WWE star is obsessed with her

WWE Superstar Nia Jax has been involved in several online banters with her co-workers for some time. The SmackDown star recently shared a social media update to respond to praise from Jackie Redmond.

During her recent appearance on the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis, Jackie was asked to name the star with the biggest personality. The backstage interviewer noted Jax had to be the one. Redmond added that the 40-year-old is magnetic, and people want to be around her.

Earlier today, Nia shared her reaction to Jackie Redmond's words about her. The former WWE Women's Champion took to Instagram Stories to ask the 37-year-old if the latter was obsessed with her:

"Obsessed with me much? @jackieredmond," she wrote.

Here is a screengrab of her Instagram Story:

Nia responds to praise from Jackie Redmond [Photo courtesy: Nia Jax's Instagram Story]

Nia Jax broke a major Royal Rumble record last Saturday

The Irresistible Force entered the 2025 women's Royal Rumble Match on the back of a loss to Rhea Ripley in a championship match on the January 25 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. However, despite the setback, Nia displayed unprecedented dominance at the premium live event.

Nia Jax entered the women's Royal Rumble at #29. Although she could not secure the win, by the time the eventual winner, Charlotte Flair, threw her out of the ring over the top rope, the 2024 Queen of The Ring had already eliminated a record nine stars from the match. Interestingly, she co-held the previous record of eight eliminations alongside Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler.

Thanks to her impressive performance, Nia now also holds the record for most eliminations in women's Royal Rumble matches. She has a total of 29 eliminations against her name in six appearances, nine clear of Rhea Ripley, who sits in the second position with 20 in four matches.

Nia Jax has looked out of sorts after losing the WWE Women's Championship on 2025's first episode of Friday Night SmackDown as Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract to win her first title on the main roster. Following the betrayal from The Buff Barbie, she showed up on Monday Night RAW to confront Rhea Ripley, leading to a championship match in which she lost.

It will be interesting to see what's next for her after failing to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

