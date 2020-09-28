Nia Jax clears the air about her and Shayna Baszler's absence from Clash Of Champions

Last night, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were supposed to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. However, hours before Clash Of Champions, WWE officially announced that the Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler wouldn't be in action as they weren't "medically cleared".

Not only Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax but also Nikki Cross didn't compete at Clash Of Champions. WWE cited the same reason for Cross as well. A few hours ago, a report stated the real reason why these WWE Superstars missed Clash Of Champions.

Why weren't Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Clash Of Champions?

Nia Jax wasn't too happy about WWE's official statement and vented out on Twitter. Recently, a fan asked Nia Jax whether she was keeping well. Jax replied to the fan, stating that she was fine and also updated Twitterati about Shayna Baszler too.

Girl....I could not be better 😊 I apologize that the announcement scared some, but all is great and healthy on my end & my tag partner’s end as well (not that I speak for her, but I kind of just did 😜) https://t.co/8eQXodGAdN — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) September 28, 2020

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Sasha Banks and Bayley at WWE Payback. Jax and Baszler are an odd team, to say the least. While other teams look to work together to win a match, these two WWE Superstars look to one-up the other.

Even on the night when they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler tried to show the other the right way to fight a match. The two WWE Superstars are dominating individual competitors, and together, they leave a trail of destruction behind.

On episodes of WWE RAW before Clash Of Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler destroyed Natalya and Lana. Jax drove Lana into the commentator's table two weeks in a row. They did so, sending a message to Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, who were ringside, keeping an eye on their competition.

