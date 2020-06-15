Nia Jax comments on The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson's debut

Nia Jax shared her honest take on the aspiring WWE Superstar.

She believes that Simone Johnson is prepared to carve her own path in WWE.

Nia Jax is definitely excited for Simone Johnson

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, WWE Superstar Nia Jax revealed her honest thoughts about the debut of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson. Talking about the legendary WWE Superstar's daughter, Jax said that she has the ability to pave her own way in the business.

Back in February, WWE confirmed that Simone Johnson has signed with the company. Nia Jax also noted that Simone Johnson is aware of her father's legacy but the latter is prepared to do her own thing in WWE and she has everything that it takes for an individual to become one of the greatest Superstars.

Sharing her excitement for Simone Johnson, Nia Jax said,

"Simone obviously has this in her blood and she has been such a huge fan since she was a young girl. She knows the ins and outs and she’s going to be able to pave her own way and her own path. She obviously knows the legacy she has to follow, it’s quite a legacy her father left for her. But she is so ready to pave her own path and do her own thing."

"I’m super excited for her and I can’t wait to see what she’s going to be able to do. She has everything it takes to become one of the greatest Superstars. I know she’ll make great waves and I can’t wait to see it.” (Wrestlingnews.co)

Nia Jax and her current run in WWE

Earlier this year, Nia Jax made her return to WWE after spending a long time away from in-ring action owing to a double knee surgery. Soon after her return, Jax eyed the RAW Women's Championship and challenged Asuka for a title match at Backlash 2020.

Oh yeah, took out the table too...all in a night’s work for the future champ! 💁🏽‍♀️💅🏽 https://t.co/8DZNpQ77Kc — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) May 26, 2020

Asuka became the RAW Women's Champion after Becky Lynch relinquished her title following her pregnancy. Asuka had won the Women's Money in the Bank and was the most deserving choice to win the title following Lynch's exit.

However, this decision did not go down well with Nia Jax, who believed that Asuka was just handed the title. In the weeks leading up to the Backlash PPV, Jax continuously attacked Kairi Sane and used that to manipulate Asuka.

At Backlash 2020, the two Superstars were involved in a short match that ended in a double contour. As a result, Asuka retained her RAW Women's Championship and Nia Jax failed to capitalise on the opportunity to win the coveted title of the Red brand.