Nia Jax deletes Twitter account after being fined by WWE

WWE Superstar Nia Jax made her return on RAW this week. Her arrival on the Red brand immediately saw her start an intense feud with Shayna Baszler, who also made his return to WWE RAW recently.

Both Superstars were engaged in a brutal brawl, and the referees, as well as security personnel, had to come to the ring in order to separate them. Nia Jax and Baszler locked horns in a Single's match that ended in a double count-out after they continued to tear each other apart on the ringside.

This segment saw Nia Jax unleashing heel on any backstage official who tried to stop her. After WWE RAW ended,

Nia Jax's current WWE run and why she was fined

Following her long hiatus due to injury, Nia Jax returned on WWE RAW and immediately set her sights on the RAW Women's Championship. She was engaged in a feud with Asuka, but Charlotte Flair interfered in that rivalry and injured Nia Jax. The latter was then taken off TV for a few weeks.

Nia Jax then made a return on RAW and demanded another shot at the title. However, she immediately got involved in a feud with Shayna Baszler. It was during their altercation when Nia Jax attacked the officials. After the show, WWE announced that Nia Jax has been fined with an undisclosed amount for breaking the rules. The news was disclosed via the following statement:

"Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate contact with multiple WWE officials in the aftermath of her match against Shayna Bazler on Monday’s Raw, WWE.com has learned. The Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spades battle to a double count-out, then steamrolled over security who tried to separate them. Jax capped off the melee by crushing a WWE official with a Samoan Drop. Stick with WWE’s digital and social channels for more on this story as it develops."

We are set to see a heated rivalry between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on RAW. This feud has great potential and could lead to a big match at SummerSlam.