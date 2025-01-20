Nia Jax disagrees with accurate WWE statistic; R-Truth reacts

Nia Jax has been quite the force to be reckoned with in WWE over the past few years and none more so than in the annual Royal Rumble match. Jax eliminated eight women and one man from the Women's Royal Rumble after she was able to also take out R-Truth when he entered the match last year.

Jax quickly eliminated him and pointed out that this statistic should stand and she should overtake both Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair to have nine eliminations overall.

R-Truth responded to the note, writing he didn't know why he was being hit with a drive by.

"How and why did I get hit wit’a drive by," he wrote.

Truth has had some funny moments at the Royal Rumble in recent years, including entering the women's match and even trying to enter with a ladder thinking that it was the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Nia Jax put an end to his hopes when she was able to eliminate him last year but it's unclear what tricks he has up his sleeve for 2025.

Nia Jax is the only woman announced for the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble

There are several women who are expected to be part of the Women's Royal Rumble this year including Becky Lynch and even Alexa Bliss. As of this writing, Nia Jax is the only woman who has declared her place in the Women's Royal Rumble.

Jax has never won the match despite many believing she has a major advantage and it has taken several women to eliminate her in the past.

Jax recently lost the Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract a few weeks ago on SmackDown. Jax doesn't have an automatic rematch and it seems that the Royal Rumble could be the best way for her to get another chance and attempt to take back her title.

