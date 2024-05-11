Nia Jax edges closer to becoming Queen of the Ring after defeating WWE veteran on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax collided with Naomi in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The finals will be held at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on May 25.

During the bout, the former SmackDown Women's Champion committed the first offense by hitting The Irresistible Force with a slap. The latter flattened her after she came off the ropes. Nia then hit Naomi with a splash in the corner, followed by an elbow drop.

Noami hit her bigger opponent with a few kicks, sending her face-first into the turnbuckle and the ringpost. She then went for a suicide dive, sending Jax into the barricade. The Irresistible Force nailed her with a Samoan Drop on the floor. Later, Naomi hit Nia Jax with a springboard enzuigiri and spiked her on the apron.

She followed it up with a split-legged moonsault and got a two-count. Nia tried to powerbomb Naomi off the middle rope, but the latter reversed it into a hail mary.

Ultimately, Nia Jax hit The Glow with a powerbomb, leg drop, and the Annihilator to win the match.

Do you think Nia will win the whole tournament?

