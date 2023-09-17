Nia Jax finally breaks silence after massive backlash to her WWE return

Nia Jax has finally put up a tweet addressing the backlash that her WWE return received over the past few days.

Jax made her surprise WWE return on the 9/11 edition of RAW. She attacked both Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley, hinting her aim was the women's world title.

As was expected, Nia Jax's return led to massive backlash on social media. She was a highly controversial figure among fans back during her previous WWE run, and had been accused of injuring her opponents on multiple occasions. Jax has now shared a tweet, targeting the fans who criticized her WWE return:

"Every time I come on twitter, all I see are cry babies 😭. Hahahah!🫶🏽"

Nia Jax has previously addressed accusations that she hurts her opponents

Last year, Jax appeared on Renee Paquette's The Sessions podcast. She opened up about a variety of topics, including fans' claims that she is reckless with her opponents in the ring. Here's what she said:

"I was always conscious of that. I always tried to take pride. I worked with Lexi [Alexa Bliss] most of my career and she's so tiny. She trusted me. It hurt when people were like, 'she injures everybody.' In my career, I know I've injured two people. Obviously, Becky was one of them. There is another one, I don't want to call her out, but I know I did. I profusely apologized. Other things, they made like a whole YouTube about certain things. Hey, guess what, we get in there and we're going 300 days a year and not all my moves are going to look super clean and smooth, but I'm not injuring people or purposely going out to hurt people." [H/T Fightful]

Jax is now back with a bang, and would love to win a women's title once again. It has been five long years since she held a singles women's title belt.

