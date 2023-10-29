Nia Jax could finally dethrone Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion at Crown Jewel 2023, says WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks that Nia Jax could possibly walk out of Crown Jewel 2023 with the Women's World Championship across her waist.

Jax returned to the global wrestling juggernaut last month, two years after being first released as part of WWE's budget cuts. The 39-year-old performer immediately made a massive impact by taking out Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Nia Jax challenged Mami at Crown Jewel 2023 in a Fatal-5 Way Match, also featuring Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said that he was expecting all the performers to bring their A-game at Crown Jewel 2023. However, Long believes it could be Jax who could eventually emerge victorious and end Rhea Ripley's time at the top.

"Well, you got a lot of women there, and they all are talented, and I have seen them all, and they all work their bu**s off. But this is just gonna be a big brawl. So, I don't really know, and I am gonna say I would go with Nia, and not just because, you know, I'm in love with her, but to just look at it, you know, and be on the real side, I think Nia is gonna come out as the champion," Teddy Long said. [7:59 - 8:24]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo was not a fan of Nia Jax's promo on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo did not hold back before slamming Nia Jax's promo from the latest edition of RAW. Russo termed the promo "absolutely horrible" and "painful."

"Oh bro, this was bad. When Nia Jax started cutting that promo, the word I wrote was 'this was painful.' Like this was so bad, so middle school, like this was absolutely horrible," Vince Russo said. [45:30 - 45:53]

Expand Tweet

While fans certainly won't be happy to see Nia Jax win the title, capturing the gold would further solidify her status as the top heel on Monday Night RAW.

Do you agree with Teddy Long's opinion on why Nia Jax could win at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Time Machine, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.