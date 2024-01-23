Nia Jax has one-word reaction to Becky Lynch claiming she has no friends in WWE

Nia Jax has finally responded to Becky Lynch's massive claim about her on last night's episode of WWE RAW.

On RAW, the two former Women's Champions came face-to-face, and Lynch took a massive shot at Jax. She told Jax that no one likes her in the locker room, and the capacity crowd popped loud for the comment.

WWE on FOX's official Twitter handle shared Lynch's comments shortly after. Nia Jax noticed the tweet and had a one-word reaction to the same:

Nia Jax sent a gift to Becky Lynch after injuring her in late 2018

Nia's accidental punch to Becky Lynch during the buildup to Survivor Series 2018 was a turning point in The Man's career. Lynch's popularity skyrocketed following the incident, and Jax immediately turned into one of the most hated wrestlers in the business.

While speaking on The Broken Skull Sessions, Lynch opened up about that fateful night and revealed that Jax sent her flowers following the incident:

"She sent me flowers, but I should've sent her flowers," Lynch said. "Yeah, yeah it was after that, there was an iconic image to go with the match. It felt like it was better on the run-up to that. Because then I was a heel. So I was still being booked as a heel even though I'm a massive babyface and there was a lot of freedom in that. And there was a lot of – I wasn't expected to show much vulnerability. And with 'The Man' character, vulnerability is a little bit hard and I'm not saying you shouldn't be vulnerable. You always have to show vulnerability, but in this stage, it wasn't essential." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Lynch recently met Jax for the first time in singles competition on the Day 1 episode of RAW. In the end, Jax was victorious over The Man, thus putting an end to the feud.

