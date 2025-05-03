Nia Jax finally reveals what she was doing during two-month absence

Nia Jax was absent from the WWE ring for the past two months. She finally revealed what she was doing during her absence.

Ad

The former WWE Women's Champion was on a roll last year with a solid title reign and alliance with Tiffany Stratton. However, her world came crashing down after Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on her to win the title. Jax then began feuding with Stratton. The Buff Barbie defended the WWE Women's Title against Jax on the February 15 episode of SmackDown. Jax then teamed with Candice LeRae to take on Stratton and Trish Stratus at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

Trending

Things didn't go well for Jax during the match as she was on the losing end. Following this loss, the former WWE Women's Champion was absent from the ring, and she even missed WrestleMania 41. Last week on the blue brand, Tiffany Stratton faced off against Jade Cargill. During the match, Naomi caused a DQ finish by attacking Cargill. When the WWE Women's Champion confronted her, she backed out of the ring. Nia then ambushed Stratton from behind.

Ad

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax cut a promo in the ring where she explained that while Tiffany was prancing around with the title, she was busy refocusing and regrouping herself so that she could return and take back what's hers. Jax cut a promo that detailed her motive of going after Stratton and her Women's Title in due course.

Before she could go on any further, The Irresistible Force was interrupted by The Buff Barbie.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Nia will be able to successfully regain the WWE Women's Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More