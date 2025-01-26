Nia Jax flat-out denies groping Rhea Ripley despite being caught on camera

Nia Jax came up short in her quest to become Women's World Champion last night against Rhea Ripley at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the match seems to have become memorable for the wrong reasons.

Many fans have shared videos online of the moment when Nia Jax was locked in a submission and opted to grope the champion as a way to get her to release. Fans have now brought images of the encounter to Jax's attention, and she has responded by claiming it isn't her fault.

Jax is clearly visible in the image, but she seems unwilling to admit her actions yet. Since they are on separate brands, this should be the end of their feud. The Irresistible Force has appeared on RAW in recent weeks, as the Transfer Window is active.

Ripley will be keeping her attention on the Royal Rumble since the winner could choose to face her at WrestleMania if she is able to retain her title until April.

Will Rhea Ripley be handed a new challenger heading into WrestleMania season?

In recent weeks, Rhea Ripley has defeated Liv Morgan and Nia Jax, which allows her to move forward in a few feuds heading into WrestleMania season.

Ripley is unlikely to defend her title at the Royal Rumble next weekend, but she could do so at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1st.

It's unclear who her next challenger could be, but Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have teased a rivalry in recent weeks. The two women could be allowed to have a lengthy feud since they are real-life best friends and could create some interesting chemistry.

Ripley's other best friend, Damian Priest, recently moved to SmackDown during the Transfer Window, leaving her alone on RAW.

