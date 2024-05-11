Nia Jax is furious after her name is crossed off the Bloodline family tree

Nia Jax has reacted to her name being crossed from the Bloodline family tree. The one to do it was none other than Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu.

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Jax faced Naomi in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Nia easily won to advance to the second round.

Naomi shared a picture of The Bloodline family tree on her official Twitter handle and crossed Nia Jax's name off the list. The latter took to her Instagram story soon after and shared a bunch of angry emojis, reacting to Naomi's actions:

Jax is hell-bent on winning the Queen of the Ring tournament this year. Since returning to WWE last year, she has done incredibly well, scoring victories over several big names, including Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler.

Naomi's dream of winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament will not come true this year. The final will be held on May 25 at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Do you see Jax winning the whole thing?

