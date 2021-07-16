Nia Jax clarifies confusion surrounding Twitter post after fans express concern

Nia Jax has been through tough times in her WWE career recently. The former Women's Tag Team Champion, alongside her partner Shayna Baszler, lost the titles to Natalya and Tamina, and was even embroiled in a feud with Alexa Bliss.

Since then, Jax has not been heavily involved in any major storylines, and hasn't been seen on Monday Night RAW since participating in an eight-woman tag match on the 5th July episode of the red brand.

All of this comes around a time when many WWE talents have found uncertainty in their careers, with the company releasing close to 30 superstars just in 2021.

With this in mind, Nia Jax raised concerns amongst fans and the WWE Universe after she posted a somewhat cryptic tweet, thanking fans. This led to fans questioning whether or not The Irresistible Force had been released.

Thank you all 🙏🏽❤️ — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) July 15, 2021

Jax was quick to clarify and put an end to such concerns, responding on Twitter, stating that she is grateful for everything and everyone and that she is not taking anything for granted in life.

Oh no! Just PURE GRATITUDE to everyone!!! Never taking anything for granted in life. Love you all so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/JCKanBMrzN — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) July 15, 2021

The fan reaction to Nia Jax's tweet is understandable. With so many top stars finding themselves out of a job recently, it wouldn't have been too surprising to hear another batch of stars making their way out of the company.

Thankfully, this was just an appreciation post from the former RAW Women's Champion and not a farewell.

Nia Jax butted heads with Roman Reigns at last year's Survivor Series

A former WWE Superstar who was recently released, revealed that Nia Jax butted heads with her cousin Roman Reigns during last year's edition of Survivor Series.

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, revealed that the two Samoans had an argument surrounding a table spot that she and Jax were supposed to be involved in.

It was around this time that Lana was being constantly put through a table by Jax, and Roman Reigns wanted that spot to be scrapped for Survivor Series, as he had to perform a similar one in his match against Drew McIntyre.

"We were supposed to do this whole table spot on the show. And then Roman did not want, 'cause he had a table spot with (Drew McIntyre). So there was some major pushback. The Samoans, Nia and Roman, you know, that whole thing." said Lana

What do you think about this interaction between Roman Reigns and Nia Jax? Were you concerned about Jax's cryptic tweet? Let us know in the comments section below.

