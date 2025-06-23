Nia Jax gets new name ahead of WWE RAW

Nia Jax is the reigning Queen of the Ring since she won the 2024 QOTR Tournament. However, she will not be able to retain her crown as she has already been kicked out of the current tournament.
The former WWE Women's Champion is now forced to watch as Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez compete for a place in the final against Asuka this weekend at Night of Champions.
It seems that now that she is no longer Queen of the Ring, she has opted to give herself a new name, "Emerald Queen." She shared the following update, showcasing her emerald attire from WWE SmackDown:
Jax and Tiffany Stratton had a face-off last week on SmackDown, and now she has a chance to win back the WWE Women's Championship on Friday night.
Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year, and now she will take on the former champion in a Last Woman Standing Match this week in Saudi Arabia.
Nia Jax could win back the WWE Women's Championship in Saudi Arabia
Nia Jax could win back the WWE Women's Championship in Saudi Arabia since the location appears to be a good omen for Jax. It was where she won Queen of the Ring last year. However, this week, when she goes up against Tiffany Stratton, she will be the underdog.
Stratton is one opponent; meanwhile, Jax prevented Naomi from cashing in her Money in the Bank contract last week on SmackDown, and now she has just made herself a new enemy.
It's unclear if Naomi will be making the trip to Saudi Arabia since she isn't booked for any of the upcoming shows, but it will be interesting to see if she decides to invade the match and cash in her contract.
There are several combustible elements heading into the title match, but only one woman will walk out with the WWE Women's Championship.