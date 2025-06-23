Nia Jax gets new name ahead of WWE RAW

Nia Jax is the reigning Queen of the Ring since she won the 2024 QOTR Tournament. However, she will not be able to retain her crown as she has already been kicked out of the current tournament.

Ad

The former WWE Women's Champion is now forced to watch as Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez compete for a place in the final against Asuka this weekend at Night of Champions.

It seems that now that she is no longer Queen of the Ring, she has opted to give herself a new name, "Emerald Queen." She shared the following update, showcasing her emerald attire from WWE SmackDown:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Jax and Tiffany Stratton had a face-off last week on SmackDown, and now she has a chance to win back the WWE Women's Championship on Friday night.

Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year, and now she will take on the former champion in a Last Woman Standing Match this week in Saudi Arabia.

Nia Jax could win back the WWE Women's Championship in Saudi Arabia

Nia Jax could win back the WWE Women's Championship in Saudi Arabia since the location appears to be a good omen for Jax. It was where she won Queen of the Ring last year. However, this week, when she goes up against Tiffany Stratton, she will be the underdog.

Ad

Stratton is one opponent; meanwhile, Jax prevented Naomi from cashing in her Money in the Bank contract last week on SmackDown, and now she has just made herself a new enemy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's unclear if Naomi will be making the trip to Saudi Arabia since she isn't booked for any of the upcoming shows, but it will be interesting to see if she decides to invade the match and cash in her contract.

There are several combustible elements heading into the title match, but only one woman will walk out with the WWE Women's Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More