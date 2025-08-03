Nia Jax gets new name after recent WWE alliance with Naomi 

  • home icon
By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 03, 2025 13:28 GMT
Nia Jax and Naomi teamed together as part of WWE's recent tour of Texas, but the two women are on opposite brands at present, so they have been unable to continue to work together on-screen.

Ahead of WWE SummerSlam Sunday, where many believe Nia Jax could appear to help Naomi, the former Women's Champion has shared an update on her Instagram, claiming she's a "villain," in an image caption, which many believe is a tease.

Jax has been seen as a villain for most of her career, but this could be a tease if she is preparing to be part of SummerSlam tonight, to reunite with Naomi and once again be seen as one of the biggest heels in the women's division.

Jax recently went to NXT to take out Lash Legend and appears to have a story brewing there. However, there could also be room for her on RAW if she is the one who helps Naomi to retain her title later tonight.

Jax and Naomi are part of the Anoa'i family, and tonight the odds will be severely against the Women's Champion because Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have developed a friendship and are both looking for revenge.

Will Nia Jax be revealed as Naomi's Plan B at SummerSlam?

Naomi noted that she would be walking out of SummerSlam with her World Championship "by any means necessary," which could mean that she already has a Plan B in place.

The triple threat rules will allow interference, and having someone like Nia Jax on her side could only help to sway this match in her favor. Jax and Naomi had a lot of matching outfits and proved their chemistry when they took on Ripley and SKY at recent live events, which shows that WWE was seemingly preparing this storyline and could finally pull the trigger tonight.

