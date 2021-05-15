"We were ROBBED!"- Nia Jax breaks silence after losing the tag titles on WWE SmackDown

Last night, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against the team of Natalya and Tamina. The match resulted in the latter picking up the win after Tamina connected with a Superfly Splash.

The match also saw the match official evict Reginald from ringside after he attempted to cause problems for the babyface team. This proved to be crucial for the bout as Reginald has been vital in helping Nia and Shayna win their contests of late.

Nia Jax just moments ago took to Twitter to blame the referee for their loss due to removing Reginald from ringside. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion had the following to say:

"We were ROBBED!!!!! I don’t care what anyone says, that ref was on the take! Kicking out [Reginald] Everyone needs to leave [Shayna Baszler] & me alone! We need time to process and plot our revenge."

While Nia has expressed her concern, we are still waiting for the Queen of Spades to give her take on the matter. Since the loss, Baszler has retweeted a couple of posts from WWE fans lauding her and Jax's reign as champions.

From the looks of this tweet, it seems like the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions might be looking to get a rematch to regain their lost possession.

Natalya and Tamina were both in tears after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Nia and Shayna seemed unstoppable as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They defeated teams like Riott Squad and the pairing of Charlotte and Asuka during their run as Champions.

The match between the two teams was a WWE WrestleMania rematch. The result last night, however, was different.

The win marked Tamina's first major title win in WWE despite being with the promotion for over a decade at this point. The only title that she had won prior to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was the WWE 24/7 Championship in 2019.

For Natalya, this was her first Tag Team Title win and now she has held almost every women's title in WWE apart from the ones that belong in NXT.

What did you think of the title change that took place last night on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.