Nia Jax made a dangerous mistake on SmackDown, says WWE veteran, that could have hurt Naomi (Exclusive)

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Nia Jax defeat Naomi, but the match didn't go down without a few apparent issues. Dutch Mantell highlighted Jax's flawed elbow drop and how it might be dangerous for the talent on the receiving end.

While Nia has enjoyed a good spell in the ring since returning to WWE, the former women's champion has notoriously in the past been called out for certain unsafe incidents.

Jax scored a big win in the Queen of the Ring Tournament over Naomi this week and as pointed out on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk by Dutch Mantell, Nia's elbow drop could have been placed better.

Dutch Mantell said that Jax made a mistake by targeting Naomi's solar plexus, which could have potentially knocked the win out of the latter. The wrestling veteran explained the correct way of executing the maneuver and was confident that Jax would eventually understand the problem with her execution:

"Nia Jax, she did drop a dangerous elbow. She dropped it in the wrong place. You keep dropping it across the solar plexus or down; you've got to go a little bit up on the chest, a little bit. Maybe she will get it. If you get hit in the solar plexus, you get your wind knocked out of you lying down." [36:20 onwards]

Keeping aside the apparent in-ring mistake, Nia Jax going over Naomi in the first round of the Queen of the Ring competition makes her one of the favorites to win the entire tourney.

