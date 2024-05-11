  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2024
  • Nia Jax made a dangerous mistake on SmackDown, says WWE veteran, that could have hurt Naomi (Exclusive)

Nia Jax made a dangerous mistake on SmackDown, says WWE veteran, that could have hurt Naomi (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified May 11, 2024 10:40 GMT
Nia Jax during her match with Naomi on SmackDown, which she won.
Nia Jax during her match with Naomi on SmackDown, which she won.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Nia Jax defeat Naomi, but the match didn't go down without a few apparent issues. Dutch Mantell highlighted Jax's flawed elbow drop and how it might be dangerous for the talent on the receiving end.

While Nia has enjoyed a good spell in the ring since returning to WWE, the former women's champion has notoriously in the past been called out for certain unsafe incidents.

Jax scored a big win in the Queen of the Ring Tournament over Naomi this week and as pointed out on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk by Dutch Mantell, Nia's elbow drop could have been placed better.

Dutch Mantell said that Jax made a mistake by targeting Naomi's solar plexus, which could have potentially knocked the win out of the latter. The wrestling veteran explained the correct way of executing the maneuver and was confident that Jax would eventually understand the problem with her execution:

"Nia Jax, she did drop a dangerous elbow. She dropped it in the wrong place. You keep dropping it across the solar plexus or down; you've got to go a little bit up on the chest, a little bit. Maybe she will get it. If you get hit in the solar plexus, you get your wind knocked out of you lying down." [36:20 onwards]
youtube-cover

Keeping aside the apparent in-ring mistake, Nia Jax going over Naomi in the first round of the Queen of the Ring competition makes her one of the favorites to win the entire tourney.

Please credit SmackTalk and embed the video if the quote from the article is used.

Ludwig Kaiser explains why Imperium is so over. Check out his comments below.

youtube-cover

Do you love to play crosswords, Wordle or other exciting games? We'd like to connect with you. Fill the form here!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी