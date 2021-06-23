Nia Jax makes a dirty joke, Xavier Woods reacts in horror

Former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods had a hilarious reaction to a dirty joke Nia Jax made on Twitter.

The whole thing began after Shayna Baszler responded to a fan's tweet directed at her. The person was wondering whether The Queen of Spades has ever made a man submit during a match. Shayna Baszler had an intergender match with Reginald on Monday Night RAW last month, which the latter won with a roll up.

Baszler replied to the tweet by stating that she has trained with male athletes for a long time during her career and it isn’t abnormal in any way for a skilled female athlete to be able to make a man tap out.

I won many men’s divisions and only trained with men for quite a long time. It isn’t abnormal in the slightest for a skilled female to be able to submit a male. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) June 23, 2021

Shayna Baszler's partner, 'The Irrestible Force' Nia Jax, quoted the tweet by revealing that she makes men "tap out" all the time. Xavier Woods then reacted to Nia Jax's tweet with a GIF of three characters from the animated sitcom Futurama looking horrified as they're chained to the wall.

pic.twitter.com/1TaWQRkJHe — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) June 23, 2021

This isn't the first time Nia Jax has made headlines for saying something raunchy, as a video of her screaming "MY HOLE!" during her Tables match with former WWE star Lana went viral on social media and turned into a popular meme.

What's next for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW?

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler had two dominant runs with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They lost the titles last month to the team of Natalya and Tamina on an episode of SmackDown.

Although it seemed as if the two stars were going their separate ways after their loss, especially after Shayna Baszler went into a singles feud with Alexa Bliss, they're currently still being presented as partners. In WWE's Hell in a Cell, Bliss collided with Baszler, who was accompanied by Nia Jax and Reginald.

During the match, Alexa Bliss controlled Jax by putting her in a trance which allowed her to score the win over Baszler. Although their partnership was successful for both stars, it might be best for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to return to singles competition and go after the Raw Women's Championship.

