Nia Jax makes her feelings known about nearly being "exposed" during WWE RAW; gear had big issue

Nia Jax had an embarrassing moment on WWE RAW this week, during which she almost got "exposed." She has now spoken up about it.

Unfortunately, during her match against Bayley, the zipper at the back of Nia Jax's gear started to go down. When Rhea Ripley attacked her after the match, this situation worsened as the zipper continued to go down, exposing her back more. The star was seen reaching back several times to seemingly try to make it right, but she didn't have the time.

Ultimately, someone helped her zip back up again, thankfully ending any chance of things going too wrong.

Nia Jax revealed that during the show, she had a bad moment when her gear didn't work as it was supposed to. She added that she was about to be exposed. She expressed her feelings about it, responding to a fan who had been asking who had the presence of mind to help Jax zip up again.

"Ya girl almost had a MOMENT on Netflix 👀. All my business was about to be exposed."

Nia Jax defeated Bayley on WWE RAW and has her eyes set on Rhea Ripley

Jax beating Bayley came at a great time for her as she is now facing Rhea Ripley soon. The momentum from that win will carry her into Saturday Night's Main Event looking even better than she did previously.

The star will be looking to get a big win over Rhea Ripley, especially after Ripley has attacked her and taken her out a few times. The stars have been at each others' throats for some time now, and whatever happens between them in the next few months will determine what's to come heading into WrestleMania.

Should Jax win, she will quickly win a top title soon after losing another.

