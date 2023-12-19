Nia Jax makes major announcement about her WWE future; Becky Lynch gets hurt in brawl

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Nia Jax made a major announcement and was involved in a physical confrontation with Becky Lynch.

The Irresistible Force was about to cut a promo in the ring, but she was interrupted by The Man. The former left the ring immediately after the latter got in. Becky told her to say whatever she wanted to say to her face. Nia Jax responded by telling her that she would love to break her face again, but she has important matters to deal with.

She said she was going to announce that she would be entering the Royal Rumble match. Lynch said the fans don't care, and she came for a fight. Nia said they never fought because the fans are afraid of what she could do to the 8-time champion. She added that Becky Lynch is the money maker, and if they fought, that would come to an end, as she'd break the latter's nose again.

Lynch challenged Jax to a fight, and The Irresistible Force called for the referee. She started heading to the ring, but bailed. Nia Jax said the match will happen on her terms in her hometown of San Diego at WWE Day 1. As Nia was heading to the back, Becky Lynch attacked her from behind. She then punched Lynch in the face, which kept The Man down.

