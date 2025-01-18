Nia Jax makes a major mistake on WWE SmackDown; immediately regrets it

Nia Jax teamed up with Candice LeRae to take on Bianca Belair and Naomi in a non-title tag team match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The Irresistible Force accidentally cost her team the match.

The multi-time women's champion attacked Naomi immediately after the bell rang while The Poison Pixie went after The EST. Later on, Candice LeRae went for a diving crossbody but Bianca Belair caught her. LeRae grabbed the latter's hair to prevent her from tagging out. When Belair was ready to make the tag, Nia pulled Naomi off the apron.

Candice kicked Bianca and tagged Nia Jax in. The heel star planted the babyface with a Samoan Drop. Bianca wiped out Jax with a crossbody off the top rope and tagged in Naomi, who kicked Nia and spiked her on the mat with a facebuster. Bianca Belair speared The Irresistible Force but the latter hit her with a senton.

Candice LeRae went for the cover but only got a two-count. Belair hit a moonsault and covered Candice but Nia Jax inadvertently hit her partner with a leg drop while trying to break the cover.

The EST of WWE tagged Noami and the latter pinned Candice LeRae to give her team the victory.

