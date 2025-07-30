Nia Jax makes surprise return to WWE show after 1,609 days; attacks 28-year-old star during a match

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 30, 2025 03:40 GMT
Nia Jax shocked the fans (Image via WWE on Instagram)
Nia Jax made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of WWE NXT and attacked Lash Legend. She cost the latter her match against Fallon Henley.

The last time The Irresistible Force appeared on the black and silver brand was on the March 3, 2021, episode. She and Shayna Baszler successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and Dakota Kai that night, which was four years ago.

Jazmyn Nxy made her in-ring return on WWE NXT this week, but she lost to Jaida Parker. Her teammate Fallon Henley took on Lash Legend, and she didn't want to disappoint Jacy Jayne. She hit Lash with a few strikes but got dropped face-first onto the mat with a military press.

Lash Legend followed it up with a splash and got a two-count. She missed a big boot but nailed Henley with a backbreaker. Fallon then hit a blockbuster and landed a few kicks. She caught Lash with a bulldog and took her down with a hurricanrana.

Lash Legend eventually tossed the Fatal Influence member across the ring with a fallaway slam and wiped out Jacy Jayne with a big boot at ringside. Nia Jax then blindsided Lash and tossed her back into the ring. Fallon Henley hit the Famouser and won the match. After the bout, Nia Jax hit Lash with the Annihilator.

