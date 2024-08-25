Nia Jax makes WWE employee bow down to her after SmackDown 

WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax was in a bad mood this week on SmackDown. The star is currently the champ but has the threat of Michin looming over her.

Last week on the blue brand, Tiffany Stratton and Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince & Kit Wilson planned Jax’s WWE Women's Championship Celebration. The ring was set up with balloons as the champ came out on a throne. However, the ceremony was cut short as Michin showed up with a kendo stick and started hitting anyone in sight. During the scuffle, The Irresistible Force's crown was also destroyed.

Stratton and Pretty Deadly did their best to fix Nia Jax's crown this week. The trio was in a backstage segment with Jax, where she told them to repair the crown.

Trending

On The SmackDown Lowdown, WWE correspondent Byron Saxton caught up with Nia Jax. He tried to do an emotional wellness check with the champ. This infuriated Jax, and she made him bow down to her before storming off.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"A what? A what? Shut up, Byron! Bow down. Bow down right now. Du*b questions!" [1:44 - 2:03]

Nia Jax will face Michin in a Street Fight

Next week on SmackDown, Michin will have the monumental task of trying to take down the current WWE Women's Champion. The two stars will collide in a brutal match under Street Fight rules.

The seeds of this bout were sown last week itself when the star crashed Jax's celebration and laid out the 2024 Queen of the Ring and her associates.

Expand Tweet

It is interesting to note that Jax has never been in a Street Fight before, and there will be a lot of pressure on her during her first title defense. How will Jax fare against Michin on SmackDown next week? Only time will tell.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback