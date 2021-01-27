"Whiners" - Nia Jax sends message to angry fans after scary spot on RAW

Nia Jax took to Twitter and sent a message to her haters following her scary spot with Dana Brooke on last night's WWE RAW.

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, a six-woman tag team match pitted Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Lacey Evans against Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Mandy Rose.

The finish to the match saw Nia Jax turning a Powerbomb into an awkward-looking Chokeslam on Brooke and pinning her to pick up the win.

The spot was certainly a scary one, as Brooke's head seemed to hit pretty hard on the mat. It wasn't long before the WWE Universe took to Twitter to criticize Nia Jax for the spot, with many urging WWE to send her back to the Performance Center to sharpen her skills.

Here is what Nia Jax had to say to the angry fans following last night's awkward spot with Brooke.

🤣😂🤣 a thread of whiners. Love to see it. 😘 https://t.co/j1TrJzq8Cx — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) January 26, 2021

Nia Jax responds to angry fans

Nia Jax has a reputation of being reckless in the ring

Last night's spot with Brooke wasn't the first time Nia Jax was involved in an awkward in-ring spot with a fellow wrestler. Over the past few years, there have been multiple instances where fans were left concerned for Superstars' safety following spots with Nia Jax.

Her accidental punch to Becky Lynch way back in late 2018 left "The Man" with a bloodied face. Kairi Sane also suffered an injury during a spot with Jax on an edition of RAW last year.

There's a large section of the WWE Universe that isn't happy with how Nia Jax has handles accusations of being reckless in the ring. Jax has laughed it off in the past as well, and her latest tweets weren't any different. What are your thoughts on Nia Jax's backward spot with Dana Brooke on last night's RAW?