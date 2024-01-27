Nia Jax names four top female WWE stars who need to feature in rebooted old show

Nia Jax just named a few female stars who she thought could feature in a rebooted old show.

Total Divas was one of the most popular reality shows on TV, and featured several women from the WWE roster such as The Bellas, Natalya, Nia Jax, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and many more.

The show was quite popular among the fans and spanned several seasons. It also provided fans a look into the personal lives of some of the WWE Superstars. The show aired its final episode in 2019.

The topic of Total Divas was brought up when Nia Jax was interviewed recently where she named a couple of female stars such as Chelsea Green and Maxxine from the current roster who could've been featured in Total Divas.

"Obviously, Maxxine. Chelsea Green would be an amazing addition to Total Divas. I’m looking at NXT. I love Lash Legend. She is one of my favorites. I love Tiffany Stratton. I feel like wrestling is at an all-time high, and the talent pool is huge. We have such a diverse roster and everyone is amazing. I think there would be a lot of new interest." [H/T TV Insider]

Nia Jax on her rivalry with Becky Lynch

Nia Jax is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Becky Lynch that all started five years ago when Nia broke Lynch's nose, which paved the way for Becky's transformation to The Man.

The two women continued that story recently and even stepped into the ring together in an one-on-one bout, which ended with Nia getting her hand raised. In the same interview, Nia opened up about her long rivalry with Becky Lynch.

"It’s incredible though. We are able to continue this story that started five years ago. We remind the audience and get them invested again. I felt the strength of that moment. I realize it changed the course of history. I am so happy we had that match on RAW recently, and we’re still continuing to tell the story. We’re not finished, Becky. She is one of the best WWE Superstars in all of history, so I’m honored to be able to work with her. I’m honored to have been able to contribute to the creation of 'The Man.'" [H/T TV Insider]

Both Nia and Becky will feature in the Women's Royal Rumble Match this Saturday. Hence, it will be interesting if they will carry their feud into the match.

Do you want to see a reboot of Total Divas? Sound off in the comments section below.

