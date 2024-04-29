Nia Jax, Natalya and several others react to Tiffany Stratton's jaw-dropping post on social media following SmackDown

Several WWE Superstars, including Nia Jax and Natalya, have recently reacted to Tiffany Stratton's post on social media.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Stratton faced Naomi in a singles match. The winner was set to face Bayley for the Women's Championship at Backlash: France. However, Nia Jax took out all the stars involved before the match could reach a conclusion. This resulted in Nick Aldis announcing a Triple Threat match, involving Naomi, Stratton, and Bayley, for the title at Backlash

Post SmackDown, Stratton took to Instagram to upload a few pictures and reels of herself. Several WWE Superstars including Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, Nia Jax, and others reacted to the same as they mentioned how gorgeous The Buff Barbie looked.

Maxxine stated that Stratton was slaying it in her outfit. Meanwhile, Nia Jax thought the star looked gorgeous.

Check out a screengrab of the reactions below:

Dutch Mantell recently heaped praise on Tiffany Stratton

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke highly of WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton following SmackDown.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell highlighted the segment where Nia Jax came into the picture and attacked Naomi. He stated how strong it made The Irresistible Force look.

Further focusing on Stratton's skills, the veteran mentioned that the former's move was one of the most beautiful and clean moves he has seen and said that it was a good way to make The Buff Barbie get over.

"It was a DQ but they covered that DQ up. And then when she lined them both up, they made Nia Jax look like a killer which I think, that's what she's supposed to look like anyway. There's nothing she can't do to look like a killer. She's not the finest wrestler. Then Tiffany Stratton, she hit that backflip, beautiful. I'm thinking, 'Wait a minute, she's laying them close together so that makes her knees go back out farther.' And she did. She's done that before. But she did it, nobody got hurt. I though that was a good spot."

With Nia Jax now a part of SmackDown, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton's title challenge may be jeopardized. Bayley will also be wary of the threat all three women possess and will need to be on her toes.

