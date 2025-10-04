Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, and other WWE stars react to Jimmy Uso's heartwarming personal update

Jimmy Uso posted a heartwarming update on Instagram, which caught the attention of Nia Jax and Nikki Bella, among other WWE Superstars. Big Jim's post was regarding his daughter, Jayla Fatu, in which he also tagged his wife, Naomi.While Naomi is currently pregnant with her first child, Jimmy Uso has two children from a previous relationship, Jayla and Jaidan Fatu. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with his daughter. Big Jim noted that he was proud to be Jayla's father, adding that he was grateful for his girls, i.e, his daughter and his wife.Many notable names from WWE reacted to his heartwarming personal update, including real-life Bloodline member Nia Jax and Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella. Damian Priest also showered love in the comments section, while Naomi called Jayla her princess.You can check out Jimmy's post by clicking here.Comments from WWE stars on Jimmy's post [Image credit: Uso's Instagram account]Jimmy Uso seems to be facing family troubles in WWEThings are looking great for Jimmy Uso in his personal life, with his wife, Naomi, pregnant with their first child together. However, the same can't be said about Big Jim's on-screen status, as he seems to be at odds with his brother Jey Uso.The Usos recently reunited to take down The Vision. However, Jey has shown a more aggressive side to himself recently, which has not sat well with his twin brother. Many have pointed out that the Yeet Master has been behaving more like Roman Reigns during his Tribal Chief days, which seems like a cause for concern for Jimmy Uso.The Usos were in action on RAW this past Monday, where they defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag Team match. The duo was assisted in the win by Roman Reigns, who made his return to attack the members of The Vision. The OTC also said a few words to Jey Uso, as Jimmy looked on suspiciously, which further indicates that he could be grooming the former World Heavyweight Champion to be the next Tribal Chief.