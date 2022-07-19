"I've always wanted to be picked up and slammed" - Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion wanted to mix it up with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has manhandled countless WWE Superstars over the last two decades.

The WWE Universe got a glimpse at precisely what The Beast Incarnate was capable of all the way back in 2002 during the first WWE Draft on RAW, where he appeared, and F-5'd Rikishi like he weighed absolutely nothing. But can you imagine modern-day Lesnar tossing around Nia Jax?

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax was a guest on the Wives of Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about what moves she'd like to take from a male WWE Superstar, she name-dropped both Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Beast Incarnate.

“Oh, of course. I mean, with Stone Cold Steve Austin, you want to get the Stunner because everybody wants to do the sell; you want to do the crazy sell. Of course, Stone Cold, I feel like that’s just number one for me,” Nia Jax said. “I’ve always wanted to be legit, picked up and slammed, like a Brock. I was like, dude, I’ll go get thrown around by Brock. How fun would that be? Just because I did the throwing around. I did the picking up. It happened once, Tamina picked me up, and Charlotte picked me up. But never like thrown around. Of course. I’m a bigger girl. I’m super heavy. It would have to take somebody extremely strong, but I’m like, Brock could freakin' toss me around like I’m nothing. Let’s go.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Brock Lesnar manhandled Otis last week on WWE RAW

While it's very likely that we'll never see a physical interaction between Brock Lesnar and Nia Jax, it appears that The Beast Incarnate will continue to lay waste to the WWE roster for many years to come.

Last week on WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar decimated The Alpha Academy in front of both Paul Heyman and Theory. The former WWE Champion ended the beatdown with a crazy-looking F-5 to Otis through the commentator's table.

Lesnar will look to replicate these actions against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam as the two men compete in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What do you make of Nia Jax's comments? Would you have liked to see a match between Jax and Lesnar when she was still part of the company? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

