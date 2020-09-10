Nia Jax publicly criticizes WWE for using a Facetuned photo of her

Nia Jax is not happy with the WWE, and the Superstar isn't even afraid to call out the company on a public platform like Instagram

WWE released a photo of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with their newly-won WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and Jax wasn't too pleased with the company using a Facetuned photo.

Jax revealed that she even told the WWE to replace the 'Facetuned' picture as she isn't happy with the message that it sends. Jax posted the original version of the image alongside WWE's edited photo.

Here's what Nia Jax wrote in her Instagram post in which she publicly criticized the WWE:

"I get that Facetune is a "thing" now, but I'm not a big fan. I wear enough makeup and have great hair installed to pick up where I lack in looks, Facetune is a bit much. Yes, in my untouched pic you can see a big zit on my chin, whatevs. I have asked WWE to please replace my obviously facetuned pic with the untouched, I'm not happy with the message it sends."

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler's unlikely alliance

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles from Sasha Banks and Bayley. Jax and Baszler were originally supposed to feud with each other; however, WWE instead chose to explore an interesting dynamic between the two heels.

Jax and Baszler are now trying to one-up each other as they also look to continue their reign as the tag team champions. The story is simple but effective, and it has been done before, wherein both tag team members don't get along with each other.

With Asuka booked to be in a women's title storyline with Mickie James, WWE found a potentially exciting storyline for Jax and Baszler, which also helped in progressing the split between Banks and Bayley.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are currently embroiled in a feud with The Riott Squad, and at this moment, we're sure not sure what the WWE has in store for the heel champions in the future. Will they have a lengthy title reign? Will they be able to co-exist long enough as a team?