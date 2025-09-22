Nia Jax pushes to join WWE stable after former champion is ruled out indefinitely

Nia Jax could be looking to have some backup, given her recent issues with Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton.

Chelsea Green revealed last week that Piper Niven was now out of action indefinitely, which means that she has been forced to recruit some more members of her Secret Hervice.

Ahead of WWE RAW, Green shared the post online, making it clear that she wanted to add to her group, and Nia Jax surprisingly was one of the names who wanted to join.

Chelsea Green currently has Alba Fyre by her side, and the two women have been pushing for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships, but came up short last week on SmackDown.

It's clear that Chelsea knows she has a better chance if there is another member helping at ringside, but now Piper Niven is out of action, she has no choice but to look elsewhere.

Why does Nia Jax need backup?

Anyone who has watched SmackDown in recent weeks is aware that Nia Jax picked a fight with both Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. She may have bitten off more than she can chew, since there will be a triple threat match for the Women's Championship next week.

The issue here is that both women are now gunning for her and will potentially team up for much of the match to ensure that they exact revenge. This is legal in a triple threat, but so is interference.

This means that if Jax is able to get recruited into the Secret Hervice, she could have all the backup that she needs to help her walk out of SmackDown as the new Women's Champion.

After all, it was Jax who was pinned back in January for Stratton to win that title to begin with.

