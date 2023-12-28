Nia Jax reacts to claim that she looks like Jennifer Lopez

WWE Superstar Nia Jax has reacted to a fan's claim that she looks like a major Hollywood star, Jennifer Lopez.

Jax made her WWE return on the September 11, 2023 edition of RAW. She has done quite well for herself on the red brand since then. She's also been quite active on her social media handles since her return to the company.

A fan recently shared a meme hinting that Nia Jax shares a striking resemblance to top Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez. Jax shared the meme on her Instagram story and reacted to the same with a bunch of smileys.

Check out her story below:

Nia Jax's Instagram story reacts to a funny meme

Nia Jax texted Triple H in hopes of returning to WWE

Sarah Amato was Jax's coach back during her previous run in WWE. Amato encouraged Jax to try to get back in the promotion, and the latter ended up texting Triple H.

Here's what Jax told Corey Graves on After The Bell.

“I’m like, really? I would love to, but I’m not sure, and so she’s like, ‘Just text Hunter. Just text him.’ I’m like, really? So I texted Hunter, and I was just like, hey, I was wondering if possibly you had a spot for me to come back. And then I want to say that two minutes later, he was like, 'Yeah, let’s talk. Let’s get on the phone and chat soon.’ So it kind of snowballed from there.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Soon after her return, Jax wrestled Zoey Stark on the September 25, 2023 episode of RAW. She picked up a big victory over Stark that night.

The 39-year-old star went on to compete for Rhea Ripley's Women's World title in a Fatal 5-Way match at Crown Jewel 2023. Unfortunately, Jax failed to pick up a win at the Saudi Arabia event.

What do you think of the meme comparing Jax to Jennifer Lopez?