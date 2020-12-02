Nia Jax reacts to hilarious botch with Lana on WWE RAW

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler suffered a loss against Asuka and Lana. At one point during the match, Nia Jax and Lana were involved in a hilarious botch. The sequence was supposed to be Lana holding down the middle rope and Jax crashing to the floor. The duo mistimed the sequence, and it made for quite an awkward visual.

Nia Jax noticed that fans had been tweeting the clip of the botch and decided to have some fun with it. Jax stated that she was charging at 'little Jimmy' and that he had it coming. When another fan asked her not to hurt little Jimmy, Jax took an amusing shot at pro-wrestling news outlets by stating that the dirt sheets will now report that she legitimately injured the invisible entity.

Umm, I was charging at little Jimmy, he had it coming! 🤣😂😜. https://t.co/yLbhzFS5m4 — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 1, 2020

Too late. I’m sure the dirt sheets will report that I “legitimately” injured Jimmy and he will be out for 6-8 weeks https://t.co/7OqoZfQcVn — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 1, 2020

Nia Jax's jibe didn't sit well with the WWE Universe

Nia Jax's tweet poking fun at dirt sheets wasn't received well by fans, with many of them bashing her for making jokes about being reckless in the ring. Jax has been one of the most controversial WWE figures in recent memory. She has made waves on social media on various occasions and not exactly for the right reasons.

Jax's punch that left Becky Lynch with a bloody nose in late 2018 led to fans slamming her on social media for being careless in the ring. A few months ago, her outing with Kairi Sane didn't end well for the latter, who was injured following a sequence with Jax.