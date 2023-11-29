Nia Jax receives harsh warning following win on WWE RAW

A top female WWE Superstar sent a warning to Nia Jax following her huge win over Zoey Stark this past Monday on RAW.

Jax and Stark had a confrontation backstage, which led to the impromptu match in Nashville. The two superstars battled back and forth, with Stark making things hard for The Irresistible Force.

However, Jax got the upper hand after hitting the Samoan Drop on Stark. She followed it up with a senton before climbing the second rope to drop The Annihilator for the victory.

Shayna Baszler issued a challenge to Nia Jax on RAW Talk and sent a warning to her former tag team partner. Baszler reminded Jax that it was her who took her out and sent her packing a couple of years ago.

"Time to put her to bed again," Baszler wrote on Instagram along with the video of her RAW Talk interview.

As confirmed by WWE.com, Baslzer and Jax will go one-on-one next week on RAW in Albany, New York. Jax is out for revenge as she inches closer to a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship.

Nia Jax wants WWE to check their facts

WWE recently shared a graphic calling Rhea Ripley as the company's first-ever female Australian champion. Ripley won her first WWE gold on August 26, 2018, when she became the inaugural NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion.

Nia Jax called out WWE to check their facts since she's the first female Australian to win some gold in the company. Jax won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, 2018.

Expand Tweet

For those who don't know, Jax was born in Sydney, Australia. So technically, it's true that she is the first-ever women's champion who hailed from the Land Down Under.

On a scale of one to 10, how impressed are you with Nia Jax since she returned to WWE full-time a couple of months ago? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes