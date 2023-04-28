[WATCH] Nia Jax recreates Titanic pose with top female WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (aka Lina Fanene) recreated the iconic Titanic pose with Charlotte Flair.

Jax and Flair are the best of friends in real life. It has been a while since Jax was let go by WWE, but she still occasionally hangs out with The Queen.

Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair recently met up to recreate the iconic Titanic scene with the help of a friend.

Nia Jax's love for pro wrestling hasn't faded away

Jax has been away from the ring for quite some time now. Barring a one-off appearance in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, she hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle since her WWE release in November 2021.

While speaking with Ring The Belle, the former RAW Women's Champion revealed that she still has that fire inside her when it comes to hitting the squared circle:

"There is nothing like getting in the ring and performing in front of thousands of people. When I went back for the Rumble, even for that brief little moment. I was like, 'ah.' That adrenaline hit, the heart was pumping, the chills were going. I was like, 'Damn, I wish I would have been in there longer. I wish I would have had a full match.' It hit me. I go train with Nattie (Neidhart) and TJ (Wilson) sometimes in their ring. Just for a good workout. You still have that fire." [H/T The Sportster]

As for Charlotte Flair, The Queen met Rhea Ripley in a SmackDown Women's title match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. The classic encounter ended with The Nightmare coming out victorious over Flair.

The Queen is now on a WWE hiatus, and there's no concrete news yet on how long she will be away from the action.

