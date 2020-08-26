Nia Jax reportedly working differently after getting yelled at backstage in WWE

Nia Jax is not always known for being the safest worker in WWE. During her time in the company, she has been pointed out numerous times as wrestling dangerously, as a result of which other wrestlers have suffered injuries.

Most recently, during a match with Kairi Sane, she sent Sane into the steel steps, which saw Kairi get a cut across the head. Her use of the Turnbuckle Bomb also saw the move get reportedly banned.

Here's the spot where Nia Jax injured Kairi Sane. She clearly threw Kairi head first into the steel steps.



Unbelievable. #WWERAW #RAW pic.twitter.com/y0CYgDDP93 — Just Alyx (@Vx1AlyxsWorld) June 2, 2020

Now, during his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's Legion Of RAW podcast with Chris Featherstone, Road Warrior Animal spoke about Nia Jax in WWE and revealed that she was working safely after getting yelled at by WWE authorities.

How Nia Jax has changed her work on WWE

Nia Jax has not always had the best times on WWE RAW. In fact, she has had more than her fair share of women who have been injured after wrestling with her. However, since returning, Nia Jax has been working differently, and this was something that Road Warrior Animal observed as well.

You can check out Sportskeeda's full Legion or RAW podcast right here.

Advertisement

"Nia, before she got her knees operated on, was the perfect version of Nia. She's so conscious now about not hurting anybody, because she probably got yelled at a lot by the company, because a lot of girls were getting hurt. She probably got yelled at and her method and the way she is doing things now is different. She's not letting loose, she's extra cautious. I guess she hurt Kairi Sane, which was a shoot, I think she probably got a talking to pretty good."

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda, link the video, and give an h/t to the article.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler joined forces in an unlikely tag team. The two women are going to face the duo of Bayley and Sasha Banks.

At first, it appeared that Nia Jax was after Shayna Baszler, but she changed her mind and now the two of them are joining together to face Sasha and Bayley instead. Sasha Banks has not had the best week already, as she lost her WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka. Now, her WWE Women's Tag Team titles are in danger as well, as the two of them will have to defend them against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at WWE Payback.

Meanwhile, tune into Sportskeeda Wrestling's Facebook or YouTube page to get live access to an interview with Eric Bischoff at 11 PM EST.