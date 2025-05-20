Nia Jax required stitches following WWE attack, shows off brutal injury

Nia Jax took on Tiffany Stratton in the hopes that she would reclaim her WWE Women's Championship this past week on SmackDown.

Instead, there was interference that led to Naomi introducing a chair that Stratton used to bust Jax open with and win the match. While there are several images of Jax covered in blood, the former champion recently shared an update on her Instagram stories where she showed that she had several stitches in her head.

There is also a huge bruise on her arm from the match, which she will definitely be wanting some payback for.

Nia Jax suffered in her match with Stratton

Jax is no stranger to injuries, but it seems that the chair shot to the face was certainly not one that she was expecting to do so much damage.

The move allowed Stratton to hit her Prettiest Moonsault Ever and retain her championship. Earlier in the match, she had hit the move, and Jax became the first woman to ever kick out of the champion's trademark move.

What does this mean for Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown?

Jax didn't lose the match clean, due to the interference, so perhaps she'll get another opportunity at the title soon. However, it could be argued that she has had her shot at the gold and may be moved out of the picture for a while.

With Giulia being added to the roster, Alexa Bliss making her return, and Jade Cargill trying to step into the title picture along with Naomi, it will be interesting to see where Jax now fits in.

She already took several weeks off between Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania, but she may need a week to recover from this recent injury before finding a place in the story. Jax is one of the best heels on SmackDown and could play a key role on the brand heading into SummerSlam.

