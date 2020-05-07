Becky Lynch

Kayla Braxton recently had an interesting chat with WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax, which can be found on WWE's official Instagram handle. Jax opened up on a string of topics, but none were as intriguing as the one where she shared her thoughts on whether her punch was responsible for current WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch turning into "The Man".

When Kayla asked Nia whether she feels that she helped Becky become "The Man", the former RAW Women's Champion had nothing but praise for Lynch.

I won't take anything away from Becky Lynch, you know, she's so boastful of herself. She worked hard and granted, that night, however it happened, will go down in infamy, and I'm not gonna say I helped create her. I think that it was an opportunity that happened that night and she became an icon.

Nia further stated that Becky is a hard worker, and was able to make the best of the opportunity that was presented to her.

When Nia Jax gave Becky Lynch a bloody nose on WWE RAW

Fans might remember the incident Nia and Braxton were talking about. On the road to Survivor Series 2018, Becky Lynch led the SmackDown Women's division in an invasion of the RAW Women's division. The brawl ended with Lynch getting a bloody nose, courtesy Nia's punch.

The image of Lynch looking down to the ring, with her face all crimson, was instrumental in her becoming one of the biggest Superstars of the modern era. She went on to win both the Women's titles in the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history.