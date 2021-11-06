Nia Jax breaks silence with heartbreaking response to her WWE release; comments on vaccination status rumors

Nia Jax has finally broken silence following her unexpected WWE release yesterday.

Taking to her Instagram, Nia Jax issued a heartbreaking statement regarding her WWE release. She revealed that she was on a break due to her mental health and asked for an extension for the same when WWE sent her a return schedule to the ring.

Nia Jax then added that she did not receive a response from WWE and later found out that she was being released. The former RAW Women's Champion also added that her vaccination status, the rumored reason for her release, was never mentioned and she was never given a choice:

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters. I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I’ve been working through so much — more than I can share — and so I took some time, with the full support of the company, to take care of myself. Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choices or options," read her statement.

Nia Jax then stated that the abrupt release from WWE while dealing with issues in her private life is incredibly tough and also added that she loved her time in WWE:

"It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time."

Multiple other top WWE stars were released alongside Nia Jax

Nia Jax was one of the many top WWE Superstars that were released yesterday. Other stars released from the main roster (RAW and SmackDown) are Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Karrion Kross, Nia Jax, Harry Smith, Eva Marie, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, and B-Fab.

There were also multiple major releases from NXT, including Scarlett Bordeaux, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, Jessi Kamea, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Trey Baxter, and Zayda Ramier.

Every single superstar named above is incredibly talented and should land on their feet sooner rather than later.

